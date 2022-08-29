Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.21.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $92.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.80. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 149,461 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 118,026 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 58,026 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 260,181 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $23,762,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.