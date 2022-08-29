Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives $12.75 Average PT from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

AGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 634.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,074,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,710,000 after buying an additional 5,246,614 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Alamos Gold by 7.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,519,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,593,000 after buying an additional 2,979,481 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $12,716,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,251,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,875 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,608,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $7.59 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

