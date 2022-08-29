Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE AGI opened at $7.59 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 184,458 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

