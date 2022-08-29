Alchemix (ALCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.35 Million

Alchemix (ALCX) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $36.35 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.83 or 0.00118037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alchemix

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,720,387 coins and its circulating supply is 1,525,529 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi.

Alchemix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

