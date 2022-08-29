Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Down 3.8% This Week

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $67.75 million and $13.76 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00315490 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00115156 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00081219 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,943,691,067 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

