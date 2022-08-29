Alpha Quark Token Hits Market Cap of $33.79 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $33.79 million and $2.76 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00006274 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,217.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00134534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00032978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085118 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,640,784 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

