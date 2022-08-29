AltraVue Capital LLC Buys 580 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 818,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. ePlus accounts for about 6.2% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 3.05% of ePlus worth $45,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ePlus by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,438,000 after acquiring an additional 693,850 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in ePlus by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 680,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after buying an additional 330,565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ePlus by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 632,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,088,000 after buying an additional 311,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ePlus by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after buying an additional 123,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $553,496.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

PLUS stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.28. 83 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,930. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.17.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. ePlus had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $458.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

