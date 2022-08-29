AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 180 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

AltraVue Capital LLC decreased its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Winmark accounts for approximately 2.2% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $16,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WINA. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Winmark Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of WINA stock traded down $11.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.65. 380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.80. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $183.93 and a twelve month high of $277.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.67.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $469,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Winmark

(Get Rating)

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.