Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ACH opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.53. Aluminum Co. of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Aluminum Co. of China’s payout ratio is 7.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter worth $150,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter worth $327,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 62.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 182,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 719.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

