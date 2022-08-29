AMEPAY Hits Market Cap of $1.17 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. AMEPAY has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay.

AMEPAY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

