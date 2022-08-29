American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,185,000 after acquiring an additional 168,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,715,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,748,000 after acquiring an additional 415,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $345,969,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,568,000 after acquiring an additional 46,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.1% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,920,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,468,000 after acquiring an additional 279,806 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Campus Communities

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average is $61.42. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.59.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

