American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Boosted by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $33,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,054. The company has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.12. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.