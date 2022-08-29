American Virtual Cloud Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AVCT)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,351 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 388% compared to the average daily volume of 482 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Virtual Cloud Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 90,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 48.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 253,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 34.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 82,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AVCT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,007,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc, a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities.

