Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $48,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Amgen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 167,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth increased its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 7,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $239.41. The stock had a trading volume of 66,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,613. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.13. The firm has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

