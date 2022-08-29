Analysts Set EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Target Price at $412.50

Shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $412.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays started coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

EQT AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EQBBF opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. EQT AB has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $60.77.

About EQT AB (publ)

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.