Analysts Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) PT at $54.33

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of FR stock opened at $51.88 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

