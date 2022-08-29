Analysts Set FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) PT at $132.90

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.90.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FMC Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after acquiring an additional 27,669 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 146,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 39,567 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $113.92 on Monday. FMC has a one year low of $87.42 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.43.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.