Analysts Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT at $50.67

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.67.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Insider Activity at SM Energy
In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of SM Energy
SM Energy Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of SM stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12.
About SM Energy
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SM Energy (SM)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.