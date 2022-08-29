Analysts Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT at $50.67

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,277.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 232,292 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SM stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

