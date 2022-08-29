Analysts Set Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) PT at $29.67

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Vontier alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Vontier Stock Down 4.6 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Vontier by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Vontier by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vontier by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. Vontier has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.21%.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.