Analyzing Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) & Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP)

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) and Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Worksport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cooper-Standard and Worksport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard 0 1 1 0 2.50 Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Worksport has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 273.83%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Worksport is more favorable than Cooper-Standard.

This table compares Cooper-Standard and Worksport’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard $2.33 billion 0.06 -$322.83 million ($18.69) -0.46 Worksport $300,000.00 121.88 -$7.90 million ($0.79) -2.71

Worksport has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cooper-Standard. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cooper-Standard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cooper-Standard and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard -13.63% -86.67% -11.89% Worksport -7,131.36% -36.52% -32.78%

Volatility and Risk

Cooper-Standard has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Worksport beats Cooper-Standard on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance. Its fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, metallic brake lines and bundles, tube coatings, quick connects, low oligomer multi-layer convoluted tubes, and brake jounce lines. The company's fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, turbo charger hoses, quick connects, charged air cooler ducts/assemblies, DPF and SCR emission lines, secondary air hoses, degas tanks, brake and clutch hoses, air intake and charge systems, transmission oil cooling hoses, and multilayer tubing for glycol thermal management. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. The company operates in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating. It is also developing TerraVis, a solar cover tonneau cover that gives rechargeable portable power to pickup truck owners. The company distributes its products through wholesalers and online retail channels. It serves private labels and original equipment manufacturers. Worksport Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Greatcell Energy Pty Ltd. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in May 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in Vaughan, Canada.

