Analyzing Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) and SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) and SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rakuten Group and SJM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rakuten Group -13.45% -20.11% -1.41% SJM N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Rakuten Group has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SJM has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rakuten Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 SJM 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rakuten Group and SJM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rakuten Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rakuten Group and SJM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rakuten Group $15.30 billion 0.50 -$1.22 billion ($1.30) -3.74 SJM $1.30 billion 2.03 -$533.29 million N/A N/A

SJM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rakuten Group.

Summary

SJM beats Rakuten Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc. offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Books, an online bookstore; Rakuten Travel, an internet travel site; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservation service; Rakuten Fashion, an online fashion store; Rakuma, a flea market app; Rakuten Rewards, which offers online cash-back services; and Rakuten 24, an internet shopping site that sells medical supplies and daily necessities. It also offers mobile messaging and VoIP, performance marketing, and e-book services. The FinTech segment issues credit cards; offers internet banking, general and life insurance, and payment services; and operates online securities trading platform. The Mobile segment provides mobile communication, optical broadband line, and power supply services. The company was formerly known as Rakuten, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten Group, Inc. in April 2021. Rakuten Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations. The Hotel, Catering, Retail, and Leasing Operations segment operates a hotel; and offers catering, retail, leasing and related activities. SJM Holdings Limited also provides marketing and promotion, property development, casino operations management, dredging, gaming promotion, human resources and project management, food and beverage, treasury, and hospitality services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A.

