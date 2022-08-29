Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,950,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 7,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Get Angi alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,743.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,950. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Angi

Angi Stock Down 6.5 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Angi by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in Angi by 3.7% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 181,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Angi during the first quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Angi stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,657. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28. Angi has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $515.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.