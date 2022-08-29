Ankr (ANKR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $37.67 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $356.84 million and approximately $37.67 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr coin can now be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,273.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00134833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00032888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00084023 BTC.

Ankr Coin Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Ankr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

