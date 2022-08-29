Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Update

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 959,100 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the July 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Apollo Endosurgery Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of APEN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.70. 165,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,569. The stock has a market cap of $231.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 87.39% and a negative net margin of 52.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Apollo Endosurgery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,753,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 2,584.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,146,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,319 shares in the last quarter. CPMG Inc boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,878,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,698,000 after acquiring an additional 683,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at $1,882,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

