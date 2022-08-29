ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 530.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 446,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,888 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $14,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 10.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 4.3% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 21,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

ArcelorMittal stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.14. 49,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,938. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.58. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.05. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

MT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from €30.50 ($31.12) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.35.

About ArcelorMittal

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.