Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 399,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of ARGO stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.64. 235,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,937. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $722.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.23). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voce Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,290,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,167,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,939,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 43.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,860,000 after purchasing an additional 402,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.