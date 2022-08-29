Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ark Restaurants

In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 13,700 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $247,285.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 13,700 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $247,285.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,788.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 8,707 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $158,554.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,972.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,907 shares of company stock worth $497,854 over the last ninety days. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,578. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.06. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

