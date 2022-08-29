Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Arrow Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Arrow Financial has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

NASDAQ:AROW traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.15. 319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,723. The firm has a market cap of $530.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.60. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.25 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 40.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 47.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

