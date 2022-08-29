Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Sells $270,750.00 in Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $270,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $56.00. 27,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.11. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Artesian Resources by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Artesian Resources by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Articles

