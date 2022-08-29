Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.33. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 0.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTW. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Featured Articles

