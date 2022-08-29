AS Roma Fan Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.39 Million (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.18 or 0.00020721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $9.05 million and $4.39 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,194.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00157496 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004007 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132300 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032500 BTC.
About AS Roma Fan Token
AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios.
AS Roma Fan Token Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AS Roma Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AS Roma Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for AS Roma Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AS Roma Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.