ASD Market Capitalization Tops $53.82 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, ASD has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $53.82 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD coin can now be bought for about $0.0815 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ASD Coin Profile

ASD is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

