AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,786,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,972,000 after buying an additional 90,135 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,339,000 after acquiring an additional 550,973 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,122,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,676,000 after acquiring an additional 28,226 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in AudioCodes by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,048,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 803,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in AudioCodes by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 995,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after buying an additional 94,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

AUDC opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

