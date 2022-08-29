Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Shares Down 7.9%

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG)’s share price dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.75. Approximately 36,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 60,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Augusta Gold Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$139.40 million and a P/E ratio of 7.60.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

Further Reading

