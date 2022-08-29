Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,325 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise accounts for about 1.3% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Axon Enterprise worth $47,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

NASDAQ AXON traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,585. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

