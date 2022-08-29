Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.20

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 15 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, HSBC lowered Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

