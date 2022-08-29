Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,329 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $214,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 257,307 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,450,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

MDY traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $455.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,137. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $400.05 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $441.04 and its 200-day moving average is $457.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

