Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,515,105 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 535,605 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.53% of Imperial Oil worth $169,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 494.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 3.0 %

Imperial Oil stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.87. 25,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,121. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.51, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.2645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

Imperial Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading

