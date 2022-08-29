Bank of Montreal Can Has $158.49 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,716 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $158,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of AZO traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,167.97. The stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,588. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,503.30 and a 52 week high of $2,362.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,182.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2,063.90. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

