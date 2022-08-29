Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK comprises 0.5% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OZK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 220,310 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 376,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after buying an additional 172,005 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Bank OZK by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 438,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after buying an additional 120,575 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth $5,121,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,116,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.06. 9,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.47. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Bank OZK to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank OZK to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

