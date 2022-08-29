Bankless DAO (BANK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.34 Million

Bankless DAO (BANK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. Bankless DAO has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $8,532.00 worth of Bankless DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bankless DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bankless DAO has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bankless DAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 827.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.20 or 0.02808201 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00819759 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bankless DAO Profile

Bankless DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,106,469 coins. Bankless DAO’s official Twitter account is @banklessDAO.

Bankless DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankless DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bankless DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bankless DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bankless DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bankless DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.