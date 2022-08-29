Barclays Increases Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $275.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $263.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $266.20.

Autodesk Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $207.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Autodesk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

