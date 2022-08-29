Barclays Trims SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price to $380.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $385.00 to $380.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $384.33.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $330.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $286.41 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.93%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,152 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,652 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,034,531,000 after buying an additional 173,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after acquiring an additional 352,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SBA Communications by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,345,000 after purchasing an additional 307,233 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,473,000 after purchasing an additional 156,278 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after purchasing an additional 328,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

