Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on B. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Barnes Group stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of B. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 1,923.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,040 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,670,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,168,000 after acquiring an additional 289,823 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,105,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after acquiring an additional 265,060 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,910,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 162,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

