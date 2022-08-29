Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) PT Lowered to C$1.60

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$5.10 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

BCEKF traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.52. 44,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,804. Bear Creek Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

