Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,288 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Trading Down 2.8 %

MMM stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.53. 319,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,495. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $197.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

