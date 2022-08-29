Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $20.34 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,223,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $515,807,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,647,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,893,000 after buying an additional 917,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 83.0% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,994,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,457,000 after buying an additional 904,442 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

NYSE:ICE traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.11. 73,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,489. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

