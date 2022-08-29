Becker Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.7% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $42,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.93. 109,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,893,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $182.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.46 and its 200 day moving average is $158.38.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,432 shares of company stock worth $9,034,446 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

