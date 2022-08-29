Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,469 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,586,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.5% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $37,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $17.79. 281,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,197,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.