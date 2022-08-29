Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases 968 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $15,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $376,586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $70.47. 33,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,459. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 280.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

